Testy BBC interview with former Trump spokesman
Sean Spicer defends White House record under Trump

Speaking to the BBC's Newsnight programme, former White House communications chief Sean Spicer addressed accusations that he lied for President Trump.

You can watch the full interview here.

  • 25 Jul 2018
