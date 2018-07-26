How the news divides America
Video

Fox v MSNBC: How the news divides America

Mark is devoted to Fox News. Polly is a loyal viewer of MSNBC. Their viewing habits reflect a deeply polarised nation and shape how they see the world.

As part of the Ask America project, the BBC visited their hometown of Hazleton, Pennsylvania, to find out how that's impacting the national conversation.

Video by Olivia Lace-Evans and Marianna Brady

  • 26 Jul 2018
