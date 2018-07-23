Iranian Americans on Trump and Iran
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Iranian Americans on Donald Trump's policies towards Iran

The BBC's Barbara Plett Usher spoke to Iranian Americans in Los Angeles about President Donald Trump's policies on Iran.

They spoke before tensions between the US and Iran escalated even further as the two leaders exchanged stern warnings.

Trump and Rouhani trade angry threats

  • 23 Jul 2018
Go to next video: What was the 2015 Iran nuclear deal?