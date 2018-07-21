US tour boat survivor on 'life-changing' ordeal

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US 'duck boat' survivor describes 'life-changing' ordeal
A woman who says she lost nine members of her family when a tour boat sank in a Missouri lake on Thursday has been describing her ordeal.
Seventeen people died when the boat capsized during a thunderstorm on Table Rock Lake, which is popular with tourists.
Tia Coleman is one of two in her family to have survived.
-
21 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-44912760/us-duck-boat-survivor-describes-life-changing-ordealRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window