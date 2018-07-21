US tour boat survivor on 'life-changing' ordeal
US 'duck boat' survivor describes 'life-changing' ordeal

A woman who says she lost nine members of her family when a tour boat sank in a Missouri lake on Thursday has been describing her ordeal.

Seventeen people died when the boat capsized during a thunderstorm on Table Rock Lake, which is popular with tourists.

Tia Coleman is one of two in her family to have survived.

  • 21 Jul 2018
