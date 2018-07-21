Hundreds mourn tour boat victims
Hundreds of people have attended a candlelit vigil in honour of the 17 people killed when a Missouri tour boat capsized.

The "duck boat" carrying 31 people sank in Table Rock Lake on Thursday evening.

Nine of the victims, including a baby, belonged to one family.

