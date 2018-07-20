Several tornadoes rip through Iowa

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Seventeen people injured as tornadoes rip through Iowa
Seventeen people were injured after a series of tornadoes swept through central Iowa, overturning vehicles, ripping roofs off of buildings and damaging power lines. No deaths were reported.
-
20 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-44907148/seventeen-people-injured-as-tornadoes-rip-through-iowaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window