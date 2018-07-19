Media player
Spy chief reacts to Putin visit: 'That's going to be special'
Vladimir Putin has been invited to visit Donald Trump in the White House in the autumn of 2018.
US Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats was given the news about the visit while on stage during a security conference.
