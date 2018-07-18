Reporters press Trump over Russia comments

Media player
Trump Russia: Reporters press president over US election meddling
The White House has insisted it believes Russia is still a threat to US democracy, following confusion over comments by President Donald Trump.
Earlier, a reporter asked Mr Trump whether Moscow was still targeting the US and the president shook his head and said: "No". Such a response would put him at odds with his own intelligence agencies' assessments.
However, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders later said Mr Trump was saying "no" to further questions from journalists - rather than answering the reporter.
18 Jul 2018
