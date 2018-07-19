Media player
US mid-term elections: Would this 17-year-old get your vote?
You can currently run for office at any age in Kansas, under laws which are part of the state constitution.
The BBC spoke to two teenagers who are running for the position of state governor in November's elections.
Video by Michael Gallagher
19 Jul 2018
