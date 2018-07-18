The country that's always having elections

Media player
How do US elections stack up to others around the world?
Around the world, most election campaigns last a few weeks. In the US, it's a very different story - the BBC's Colleen Hagerty explains why (with help from our global team of reporters).
As part of our Ask America series, we want to ask the rest of the world what questions they have about the US elections. Email us at askamerica@bbc.co.uk.
18 Jul 2018
