Obama: 'You have to believe in facts'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Barack Obama: 'You have to believe in facts'

Former US President Barack Obama delivered the line in a speech at an event in South Africa to commemorate Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday.

His comments were seen as a riposte to the current US administration.

  • 17 Jul 2018
Go to next video: 'Bubbles threaten our democracy'