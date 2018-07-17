Media player
The moment flying lava struck a tour boat in Hawaii
Twenty-three people were injured and are being treated in hospital after flying lava struck a tour boat. Will Bryan described the terrifying moment when the vessel was hit.
17 Jul 2018
