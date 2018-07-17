Media player
Putin laughs off Mueller indictment in Fox News interview
In a TV interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace, the Russian president was handed the document that accuses his country of interfering in the 2016 US election.
The indictment, drawn up by US special counsel Robert Mueller, alleges Russian military personnel hacked the Democratic Party.
17 Jul 2018
