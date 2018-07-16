Trump: 'There was nobody to collude with'
Trump: 'I didn't know Putin; there was nobody to collude with'

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have held a news conference after their closed-door meeting in Helsinki.

Responding to questions about the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 US election, Mr Trump again stated that there was "no collusion".

  • 16 Jul 2018
