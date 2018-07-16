Bodycam footage shows fatal police shooting

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chicago Police release bodycam footage of fatal shooting
Chicago Police have clashed with protesters after a black man, who appears to have a concealed weapon, was shot whilst running away.
-
16 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-44846737/chicago-police-release-bodycam-footage-of-fatal-shootingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window