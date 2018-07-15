Trump says Queen 'is a fantastic person'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump says Queen Elizabeth 'is a fantastic person'

US President Donald Trump has said Queen Elizabeth 'is a fantastic person' after meeting at Windsor Castle.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 15 Jul 2018