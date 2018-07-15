Chinook in precarious mountain rescue

Media player
Chinook helicopter crew rescues climber in Oregon
A Chinook helicopter pilot landed just two wheels on Mount Hood in Oregon to rescue a stranded climber.
The state's national guard team flew the man to hospital where he is now recovering.
15 Jul 2018
