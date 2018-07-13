'Student debt is unfair burden'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
TV show offers to pay off student debt: 'Unfair burden'
Paid Off is a new TV game show in the US that is offering to pay off student debt.
Presenter Michael Torpey tells the BBC's Jane O'Brien that this is an issue affecting some 45 Americans.
-
13 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-44830140/tv-show-offers-to-pay-off-student-debt-unfair-burdenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window