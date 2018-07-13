UN reaches deal on migrants - without US

Media player
UN reaches deal on Global Compact for Migration
The UN General Assembly has agreed on a deal to better manage the international flow of migrants and protect human rights. Diplomats from every country except the United States negotiated as global tensions on the issue continue to cause political upheaval and harsh anti-immigrant sentiment.
Known as the Global Compact for Migration - it will be formally adopted by world leaders in Morocco in December. The BBC's Nada Tawfik explains what’s in the agreement.
13 Jul 2018
