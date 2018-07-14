Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Serena Williams in two minutes
Eleven years ago, Serena Williams never dreamed she would one day be contending for her 24th Grand Slam title.
As she approaches the Wimbledon final, here's a brief look at the journey she took to get here.
-
14 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window