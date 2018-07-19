Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Abolish ICE': Could US migrant detention force be broken up?
Immigration and Customs Enforcement was established in 2003 as part of the Homeland Security Act. But now protesters are questioning the agency's role in enforcing President Trump's zero-tolerance policy.
Some lawmakers have promised to turn the protest chants into policy. How realistic is this?
Video by Angélica M Casas
-
19 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-44811162/abolish-ice-could-us-migrant-detention-force-be-broken-upRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window