'How many times did you lie to her?'

Congressman harangues Trump-critic FBI agent over affair
During FBI agent Peter Strzok's testimony at the House Judiciary hearing, Republican Louie Gohmert asked how many times he lied to his wife. The question drew cries of outrage from some other members of the committee.
12 Jul 2018
