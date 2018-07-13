Secret nuclear test videos released

Media player
America's secret Cold War nuclear test films released
For the past five years, physicists and experts at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory have been declassifying films of atmospheric nuclear tests conducted in the US.
The team has located around 6,500 of the estimated 10,000 films that were created during the Cold War testing.
13 Jul 2018
