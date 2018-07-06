Trump goads senator with #MeToo jibe
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

President Trump goads Senator Elizabeth Warren with #MeToo jibe

At a rally in Montana, President Donald Trump makes a #MeToo dig as he pledges $1m to charity if Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren will take a DNA test to prove her claims of Native-American heritage.

  • 06 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Trump in Pocahontas jibe at Navajo event