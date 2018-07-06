US-China trade war: A farmer's view
US-China trade war: A soy bean farmer's view

US tariffs on $34bn (£18.2bn) of Chinese goods have come into effect, opening the way for an outright trade war between the two economic giants.

American farmers could be among those hardest hit by the tariffs, but many say they support President Trump and his brash approach to trade.

