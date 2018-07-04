Feeling what it's like to cross the US border

Video

The US southern border and the people crossing it have become the subject of global headlines.

A new art installation by Oscar-winning Mexican director Alejandro González Iñárritu gives people the opportunity to see and feel what it's like to cross the desert at night.

Filmed and produced by Bill McKenna and Felicia Barr.

Music by Gene D'Andrea. Footage provided by Legendary Films.

Photos by Emmanuel Lubezki, Chachi Ramirez, Agatha Bacelar/Emerson Collective, with special thanks to The Emerson Collective, The Phillips Collection and Atlas Performing Arts Center.