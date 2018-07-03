Idaho police: "This was an attack on children"
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Idaho police chief: Refugee stabbing victims fled violence at home

A three-year-old girl has died of her injuries after a US man attacked her birthday party in Idaho, stabbing nine attendees.

Police Chief William Bones said the knife attack was "on the most vulnerable: our children".

He went on to say the victims, all members of refugee families, had fled violence in their home countries.

  • 03 Jul 2018