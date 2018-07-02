Rutte interjects as Trump talks EU deal

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mark Rutte interjects as Donald Trump talks EU trade deal
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte interrupts Donald Trump with 'No' when the US president says failing to reach an EU trade deal would be a good thing.
-
02 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-44691165/mark-rutte-interjects-as-donald-trump-talks-eu-trade-dealRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window