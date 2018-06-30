Great white shark seen off Majorca coast
For the first time in more than 40 years, a great white shark has been recorded swimming off the Spanish Mediterranean island of Majorca. A wildlife conservation group captured footage of the shark wandering around the Cabrera archipelago. The last confirmed sighting of such a fish in the Balearic Islands was by a fisherman in 1976.

