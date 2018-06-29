Trump: Journalists should not fear attack

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump: Journalists should be free from fear of attack
US President Donald Trump addressed the "horrific" shooting at a Maryland newspaper that left five people dead at a White House event. He said journalists should be able to work "free from the fear of being violently attacked while doing their job".
-
29 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-44660127/trump-journalists-should-be-free-from-fear-of-attackRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window