Trump: Journalists should not fear attack

Trump: Journalists should be free from fear of attack

US President Donald Trump addressed the "horrific" shooting at a Maryland newspaper that left five people dead at a White House event. He said journalists should be able to work "free from the fear of being violently attacked while doing their job".

  • 29 Jun 2018
