'We care': Women march for immigrants

'We care': Women in Washington march for immigrants
Hundreds of women have marched in Washington DC and staged a sit-in to protest at the US Senate against immigration laws and the separation of families at US borders.
Actress Susan Sarandon and Senator Tammy Duckworth joined the protesters on a day of "civil disobedience".
28 Jun 2018
