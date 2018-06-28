US in Supreme Court heaven or hell

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US Supreme Court vacancy: Liberal fear and conservative joy
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement on Wednesday.
The BBC asked representatives from liberal and conservative groups for their reaction to the news and their hopes and fears about what might happen next.
-
28 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-44649458/us-supreme-court-vacancy-liberal-fear-and-conservative-joyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window