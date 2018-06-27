The 28 year old who defeated a political veteran
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: The millennial candidate who defeated a political veteran

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is 28, a Bronx native and a political novice who defeated her party opponent and 10-term congressman Joe Crowley.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 27 Jun 2018
Go to next video: The women lining up to topple Trump