A place where football is the ultimate escape

Where football is the ultimate escape: Watching the World Cup as a migrant
Veronica and her daughter endured great hardship to be able to watch a World Cup game in peace.
But it's only a brief respite on a journey full of uncertainty.
Video by Léo Hamelin.
26 Jun 2018
