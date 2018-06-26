Media player
Trump immigration: Cost of migrant detention v alternatives
Donald Trump has signed an executive order stopping family separation, but his administration still plans to put families into detention if they try to cross the border illegally.
What are the alternatives to detention for families and what do they cost?
Hannah Long-Higgins reports.
26 Jun 2018
