This four-year-old's art sells for thousands

The four-year-old selling art for thousands
Advait Kolarkar has become the youngest artist to exhibit at the ArtExpo fair in New York. The four-year-old from New Brunswick, Canada, has a queue of buyers.

Video by Dan Lytwyn

  • 26 Jun 2018
