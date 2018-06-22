Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drone footage of 'tent city' build to house children
The "tent city" in Tornillo, Texas can house up to 400 children. The BBC captured the first drone footage of the huge camp.
-
22 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-44579802/drone-footage-of-tent-city-build-to-house-childrenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window