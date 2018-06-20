US pull-out 'won't end human rights work'
HRW: 'It's not the end of human rights promotion globally'

Human Rights Watch says other nations have to "step up to the plate" after the US left the UN Human Rights Council.

However, HRW Washington director Sarah Margon admits that the US move has made advancing human rights globally more difficult.

