Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump signs executive order on family separations
Donald Trump has spoken about the policy of family separations, as he signed an executive order preventing it.
-
20 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-44554665/trump-signs-executive-order-on-family-separationsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window