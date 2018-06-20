Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
#MeToo: The US state about to elect a woman
Two women competing for a congressional seat in Pennsylvania say they are motivated by the #MeToo movement. They tell Rajini Vaidyanathan what it's like running in a state that has no women in Congress.
Produced by Silvia Costeloe, edited by Olivia Lace-Evans
-
20 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window