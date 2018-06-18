US child migrants: Five things to know

Five things to know about US child migrant separations
At least 2,000 children in the US have been separated from their families since April as they crossed the border.
President Trump is facing heavy criticism over the "zero-tolerance" policy, under which adults who try to cross the border, many planning to seek asylum, are placed in custody and face criminal prosecution for illegal entry.
As a result, hundreds of minors are now being housed in detention centres, and kept away from their parents.
