'Not bad guys' - US teens playing border patrol

Trump immigration: 'We're not bad guys' say teens training for border patrol
With international attention this week on US border policy, teenagers who hope to become patrol agents speak to the BBC as they receive training.
The class was in a small border town in Arizona with a large population of immigrant families.
Video by Angélica M Casas
18 Jun 2018
