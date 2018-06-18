'Not bad guys' - US teens playing border patrol
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump immigration: 'We're not bad guys' say teens training for border patrol

With international attention this week on US border policy, teenagers who hope to become patrol agents speak to the BBC as they receive training.

The class was in a small border town in Arizona with a large population of immigrant families.

Video by Angélica M Casas

  • 18 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Can US border agents lawfully search you?