Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump 'kidding' about envy of Kim Jong-un's rule
US President Donald Trump has said he was only "kidding" when he told Fox News he wished Americans would "sit up at attention" when he speaks, like North Koreans do with Kim Jong-un.
-
15 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-44501274/trump-kidding-about-envy-of-kim-jong-un-s-ruleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window