Top-secret mission behind Titanic's discovery

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Titanic: The top-secret mission behind its discovery
The search for the sunken ship was actually a front for a hunt ordered by President Ronald Reagan to find two lost Cold War submarines.
-
17 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-44488311/the-titanic-the-top-secret-mission-behind-its-discoveryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window