Battlefield V creator resists gender attacks

Video

The developer of the WWII video game Battlefield V has been attacked by some gamers for placing its female protagonist on the war's front line.

But at the E3 games expo in Los Angeles, the studio involved assured the BBC's Cody Godwin that it has no regrets about the decision.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.