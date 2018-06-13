Oh dear, awkward timing
World Cup 2026: US, Canada and Mexico fans react

The US may be embroiled in a trade spat with Canada and Mexico, but the three nations have been chosen by Fifa to host the 2026 World Cup together.

We talked to football fans in Washington, Mexico City and Toronto to see how "united" they feel.

