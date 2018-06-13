Daredevil raccoon takes on skyscraper
A daredevil raccoon has been safely rescued after leaving the internet on tenterhooks by scaling a 23-floor building in St Paul, Minnesota.

Crowds gathered at the building after it went viral, and local media streamed its perilous climb for almost a day.

  • 13 Jun 2018
