'It's going to cost Canada a lot of money'
Trump says Trudeau's post-G7 remarks will cost Canada

Speaking in Singapore after his meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong-un, US President Donald Trump turned his attention to the ally he's fallen out with, Canada's Justin Trudeau.

  • 12 Jun 2018
