Democrats pin hopes on Virginia district
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Democratic mid-term road map runs through Virginia

The Democratic party's road map for winning control of Congress in autumn's mid-term elections runs through the streets of Virginia's 10th district.

The BBC's Katty Kay sees how things are shaping up as the constituency holds a primary vote.

  • 12 Jun 2018
Go to next video: 'Special place in hell' for Justin Trudeau