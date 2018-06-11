Why the Trump Kim summit could be very short

Media player
Trump Kim summit: Why it could be a short meeting
It's been much anticipated – but will it lead to any significant policy?
Professor Robert E Kelly shares his predictions for the meeting between US President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-un.
11 Jun 2018
